Cars.com has pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel primetime show as he continues to push a conspiracy theory surrounding the death of a DNC staffer, though not on FNC for now.

“Cars.com’s media buy strategies are designed to reach as many consumers as possible across a wide spectrum of media channels,” the company said in a statement. “The fact that we advertise on a particular program doesn’t mean that we agree or disagree, or support or oppose, the content. We don’t have the ability to influence content at the time we make our advertising purchase.”

“In this case, we’ve been watching closely and have recently made the decision to pull our advertising from Hannity,” Cars.com said in its statement, first obtained by Buzzfeed.

For days, Hannity, and Fox News had aggressively pitched the theory DNC staffer Seth Rich’s murder was ordered by political operatives, aka Clintons, in retaliation for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Police have said Rich’s unsolved murder was a case of robbery gone awry.

Fox News retracted the story on Tuesday, explaining in a statement about the article it had up for days: “The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require from all our reporting.”

On his show on Tuesday night, Hannity announced “out of respect for the family’s wishes, for now” he would stop peddling the story “at this time.” But, he told his viewers, “Please do not interpret what I’m saying tonight to mean anything. Don’t read into this. I promise you I’m not going to stop doing my job. To the extent of my ability, I am not going to stop trying to find the truth.”

Shortly after the show, Sean Hannity tweeted:

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Hannity also re-tweeted this:

There is no Russia collusion / hacking pic.twitter.com/oC7IScz8dX — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 23, 2017

Early Wednesday, he noted MediaMatters had put out a list of his advertisers in response to his conspiracy-theory peddling:

Liberal Fascism. Mmfa is targeting my advertisers to silence my voice. They hope to get me fired. Rush, O'Reilly, Beck, Imus, & now me. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

…and complained that MediaMatters has not done same on Bill Maher’s Real Time — that one’s easy, No advertisers — and Stephen Colbert’s Late Show