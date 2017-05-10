With each clip and trailer for the upcoming Cars 3, we get another hint of what’s around that June 16 hairpin curve. Today’s trailer of the anticipated Disney-Pixar ‘toon, called “Rivalry,” has a hint of a Rocky Balboa vibe, with hero speedster Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson), age settling into his car parts, gearing up for a new world of training – high-tech wind tunnels, Virtual Reality – in his shape-up efforts to race against the smug new set o’ wheels Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer).

Along with Wilson, Hammer and Alonzo, Cars 3 revs up other new voices including Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, Margo Martindale, Chris Cooper Lea DeLaria and Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton. Returning cast includes Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, Jenifer Lewis, Tony Shalhoub and Darrell Waltrip (as announcer Darrell Cartrip).

Cars 3 arrives six years after its predecessor and 11 since the original, and is directed by Brian Fee from Bob Peterson and Mike Rich’s script. Disney sends to theaters June 16. Check out the latest trailer above and tell us what you think.