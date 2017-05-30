Apple Music has announced a premiere date for Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The portal’s first original series, based on James Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment, will premiere August 8, four months after it initially was expected to launch.

Apple’s SVP of internet software and services, Eddy Cue, announced the date in a Tweet Tuesday.

Excited to roll out #CarpoolKaraoke: The Series on @AppleMusic — Coming August 8! — Eddy Cue (@cue) May 30, 2017

Carpool Karaoke: The Series features 16 celebrity hosts riding in a car together belting out their favorite tunes. Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena are among the celebrities also scheduled to appear in the series. Corden appears in at least two episodes, alongside Will Smith and LeBron James.

It will be available to subscribers of Apple Music, Apple’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.