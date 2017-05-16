Make that Dr. Burnett, Herskovitz and Zwick. The American Film Institute said today that it will give honorary Doctorate of Fine Degrees on Carol Burnett, Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick during its 50th anniversary commencement ceremony on June 5 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The latter two are AFI alums from the Class of 1975.

Burnett, of course, most notably known for her iconic performance on The Carol Burnett Show, will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of her show, which coincides with AFI’s commencement will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Burnett’s show. Herkovitz and Zwick are long-term creative partners and under their The Bedford Falls Company banner, have produced films like Blood Diamond, The Last Samurai, and the Oscar-winning Shakespeare In Love.

Past honorees include Robert Altman, Maya Angelou, Saul Bass, Kathryn Bigelow, Mel Brooks, Anne V. Coates, Clint Eastwood, Roger Ebert, Nora Ephron, James Earl Jones, and many more.