Update, with police statement New York police confirm that one man is in custody and that the Times Square collision is “believed to be an isolated incident.” See the NYPD’s tweet below.

Previous One person is dead and as many as 20 people injured after a car struck multiple pedestrians in New York’s Times Square area. Local news reports say the incident happened on 46th Street, and the now closed-off scene runs from 42nd Street and Broadway to 45th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The major cable news channels broke into usual programming to cover the incident, as did local stations.

The NYPD says the crash “remains under investigation” but “is believed to be an isolated incident.”

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

The area was subsequently closed to traffic. News footage showed a red, smoking Honda Accord leaning on its side apparently after crashing into steel barriers, and reports indicated the driver has been extricated from the car. Local news footage showed the man being hauled away by police.

The NYPD says a 26-year-old Bronx man has been arrested, and at this point terrorism is not considered a motive. The driver was handcuffed and arrested and taken by police from the scene. Buildings in the vicinity are on lockdown.

Police say the driver has a record of two prior DUIs, and is being tested for drugs and alcohol. A news conference is upcoming, with Governor Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio heading to the scene.

An eyewitness told ABC’s local channel that the driver seemed to head intentionally into the crowd after driving against traffic, though that interpretation is unconfirmed by police. Another witness said the driver was shirtless, and attempted to flee on foot before being caught by police.

The news of the incident spread among attendees at the CW upfront presentation at the New York City Center, about 10 blocks north of Times Square, with emergency vehicles speeding down Sixth Avenue.