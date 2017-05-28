Refresh for latest…: To the strains of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run,” Cannes Film Festival jury member Jessica Chastain told local press on her way into the Palais tonight, “We saw beautiful films; it was a difficult choice.” We’ll know shortly what made the cut for the panel led by Pedro Almodovar as the prizes, including the Palme d’Or, are about to be handed out.

Over 12 days, 19 movies screened in Competition in this 70th edition of the venerable event. There has been critical love for such titles as Andrey Zvyagintsev’ Loveless, Fatih Akin’s In The Fade, Robin Campillo’s 120 Beats Per Minute, Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, among others. This year was particularly marked by the inclusion of two Netflix movies in Competition: Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. Almodovar noted early on that he’d have trouble conceiving that a film that would win a Palme d’Or would not be shown in cinemas — as is Netflix’s model — so it will be interesting to see if those praised works pick up some gold on the Croisette this evening. Winners are being updated below as they are announced:

Palme d’Or

The Square, dir: Ruben Ostlund

Special 70th Anniversary Prize

Nicole Kidman

Grand Prize

120 Beats Per Minute, dir: Robin Campillo

Best Director

Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress

Diane Kruger, In The Fade

Jury Prize

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Best Screenplay

TIE

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Short Film Palme d’Or

A Gentle Night, dir: Qui Yang

Special Mention: The Ceiling, dir: Teppo Airaksinen

Caméra d’Or

Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille

