The Cannes Film Festival held its 70th anniversary family portrait session this afternoon, with more than 100 veterans of the event posing for cameras. Prizewinners and jury members numbering 115 in total gathered outside the Palais for the snap above.
The photo session was held amid the aftermath of the devastating attack in Manchester last night which left 22 dead and dozens injured at an Ariana Grande concert. The suicide bombing has cast a pall over the festival today with certain events cancelled, and a minute of silence planned for 3 PM in solidarity with the British city.
Isabelle Huppert will host an event this evening celebrating 70 years of the festival, although a fireworks display has been called off.
Flying in for the occasion (or already here on the ground as part of this year’s fest) are such folks as George Miller, Pedro Almodovar, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Winding Refn, Adrien Brody, Will Smith, Gaspar Noe, Juliette Binoche, Roman Polanski, Oliver Stone, Elton John, Barry Jenkins, Catherine Deneuve, Fan Bing Bing, Guillermo Del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron, Michael Haneke, Chris Columbus, Ken Loach, the Dardenne brothers, Liv Ullman and Jane Campion — the latter, the only female to ever win the Palme d’Or and here in town for Top Of The Lake: China Girl.
Here are some close-ups from the photo call, and below is the full list of names here today:
Abderrahmane SISSAKO
Kev ADAMS
Maren ADE
Isabelle ADJANI
Alexandre AJA
Reza AKHLAGHIRAD
Fatih AKIN
Adolfo Jr. ALIX
Pedro ALMODOVAR
Ruben ALVES
Hania AMAR
Pamela ANDERSON
Dario ARGENTO
Swann ARLAUD
Andrea ARNOLD
Enrique ARRIZON
Aure ATIKA
Yvan ATTAL
Bille AUGUST
Audrey AZOULAY
Lisa AZUELOS
Edouard BAER
Jeanne BALIBAR
Claes BANG
Misha BARTON
Kristina BAZAN
Emmanuelle BEART
Bérénice BEJO
Monica BELLUCCI
Iris BERBEN
Emmanuelle BERCOT
Dominique BESNEHARD
FAN Bingbing
Juliette BINOCHE
Dominique BLANC
Patrick BLOSSIER
BONG Joon Ho
Sandrine BONNAIRE
Elodie BOUCHEZ
Férid BOUGHEDIR
Carole BOUQUET
Guillaume BRAC
Adrien BRODY
Valeria BRUNI TEDESCHI
Jung BYUNG GIL
Naomie CAMPBELL
Jane CAMPION
Severine CANEELE
Laurent CANTET
Eric CARAVACA
Claudia CARDINALE
Laetitia CASTA
Alain CAVALIER
PARK CHAN-WOOK
Robert CHARLEBOIS
Hubert CHARUEL
Jessica CHASTAIN
Mathieu CHEDID
Souleymane CISSE
Jonathan COHEN
Bonni COHEN
Lily COLLINS
Chris COLUMBUS
Sofia COPPOLA
Marion COTILLARD
Clotilde COUREAU
Alfonso CUARON
Beatrice DALLE
Jean-Pierre DARDENNE
Luc DARDENNE
Ricardo DARIN
Cecile DE FRANCE
Stephane DE GROODT
Jamel DEBBOUZE
Benicio DEL TORO
Guillermo DEL TORO
Catherine DENEUVE
Emilie DEQUENNE
Emmanuelle DEVOS
Mohamed DIAB
Jacques DOILLON
Lily DONALDSON
Valérie DONZELLI
Kirsten DUNST
André DUSSOLLIER
Bridget EVERETT
Elle FANNING
Colin FARRELL
Abel FERRARA
Colin FIRTH
Marina FOÏS
Michel FRANCO
Stephen FREARS
Charlotte GAINSBOURG
Nicole GARCIA
Gaël GARCIA BERNAL
Esther GARREL
Louis GARREL
Matteo GARRONE
Jean-Paul GAULTIER
Costa GAVRAS
Julie GAYET
Laurent GERRA
Marie GILLAIN
Andy GILLET
Maitre GIMS
Sara GIRAUDEAU
Amos GITAÏ
Dany GLOVER
Fiona GODIVIER
Valeria GOLINO
Alejandro GONZALEZ INNARITU
Enrico GRANATO
Roger GUENVEUR SMITH
Jake GYLLENHAAL
Shin HA KYUN
Michael HANEKE
Winnie HARLOW
Josh HARTNETT
Salma HAYEK
Todd HAYNES
Michel HAZANAVICIUS
Eva HERZIGOVA
Clotilde HESME
Izïa HIGELIN
Hugh HUDSON
Isabelle HUPPERT
Jeremy IRONS
Dominique ISSERMAN
Mary J BLIGE
Gilles JACOB
Benoit JACQUOT
Abel JAFRI
Agnès JAOUI
Jimmy JEAN-LOUIS
Barry JENKINS
Jean-Pierre JEUNET
Elton JOHN
Lil JON
Julia JONES
Nadia KACI
Sonam KAPOOR
Wong KAR WAI
Mathieu KASSOVITZ
Reda KATEB
Naomie KAWASE
Marthe KELLER
Eric KHOO
Sandrine KIBERLAIN
Nastassja KINSKI
Nicole KIDMAN
Cut KILLER
Gerard KRAWCZYK
Diane KRUGER
Olga KURYLENKO
Ariane LABED
Joachim LAFOSSE
Mohammed LAKHDAR HAMINA
Thomas LANGMAN
Yorgos LANTHIMOS
Claude LANZMAN
Eric LARTIGAU
Paul LAVERTY
Jean-Pierre LEAUD
Maïwenn LE BESCOT
Virginie LEDOYEN
Spike LEE
Michel LEEB
Claude LELOUCH
Jalil LESPERT
Cibelle LEVI
AJ LEWIS
Adriana LIMA
Vincent LINDON
Ken LOACH
Eva LONGORIA
Diego LUNA
Alex LUTZ
David LYNCH
Andie MACDOWELL
George MACKAY
Benoit MAGIMEL
Heike MAKATSH
Sophie MARCEAU
Tonie MARSHALL
Stacy MARTIN
Kleber MENDONCA FILHO
Brillante MENDOZA
Bernard MENEZ
Radu MIHAILEANU
Mads MIKKELSEN
Georges MILLER
Laura MORANTE
David MOREAU
Nanni MORETTI
Elisabeth MOSS
Karim MOUSSAOUI
Cristian MUNGIU
Masatoshi NAGASE
Gaspar NOE
Terry NOTARY
Karel OCH
Kim OK VIN
Isabelle ORSINI
Ruben ÖSTLUND
Yuriko OZONE
Euzhan PALCY
Robert PATTINSON
Raoul PECK
Nahuel PEREZ BISCAYART
Louis PETIT JULIEN
Patrick POIVRE D’ARVOR
Roman POLANSKI
Melvil POUPAUD
Shu QI
Athina RACHEL TSANGARI
Emily RATAJKOWSKI
Jude RATNAM
Erica RIVAS
Alexander RODNYANSKY
Sonia ROLLAND
Ben SAFDIE
Ludivine SAGNIER
Céline SALLETTE
Sara SAMPAIO
Adam SANDLER
HONG Sangsoo
Susan SARANDON
Jerry SCHATZBERG
Arnold SCHWARZENEGGER
Kristin SCOTT THOMAS
Léonor SERRAILLE
Alex SHARP
Jon SHENK
Will SMITH
Brittany SNOW
Oliver STONE
Paolo SORRENTINO
Salomé STEVENIN
Kristen STEWART
Ben STILLER
Elia SULIEMAN
Tilda SWINTON
Alice TAGLIONI
Anya TAYLOR JOY
André TECHINE
Charlize THERON
Christopher THOMPSON
Uma THURMAN
Thomas TOWNED
Jasmine TRINCA
Jean-Louis TRINTIGNANT
Liv ULLMANN
Marek URBAN
Agnés VARDA
Paz VEGA
Karin VIARD
Christoph WALTZ
Dominic WEST
Michelle WILLIAMS
Lambert WILSON
Nicolas WINDING REFN
Gabrielle WRIGHT
Robin WRIGHT
Gabriel YARED
Fang YIN
Annarita ZAMBRANO
JIA Zhang-ke
