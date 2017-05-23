The Cannes Film Festival held its 70th anniversary family portrait session this afternoon, with more than 100 veterans of the event posing for cameras. Prizewinners and jury members numbering 115 in total gathered outside the Palais for the snap above.

The photo session was held amid the aftermath of the devastating attack in Manchester last night which left 22 dead and dozens injured at an Ariana Grande concert. The suicide bombing has cast a pall over the festival today with certain events cancelled, and a minute of silence planned for 3 PM in solidarity with the British city.

Isabelle Huppert will host an event this evening celebrating 70 years of the festival, although a fireworks display has been called off.

Flying in for the occasion (or already here on the ground as part of this year’s fest) are such folks as George Miller, Pedro Almodovar, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Winding Refn, Adrien Brody, Will Smith, Gaspar Noe, Juliette Binoche, Roman Polanski, Oliver Stone, Elton John, Barry Jenkins, Catherine Deneuve, Fan Bing Bing, Guillermo Del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron, Michael Haneke, Chris Columbus, Ken Loach, the Dardenne brothers, Liv Ullman and Jane Campion — the latter, the only female to ever win the Palme d’Or and here in town for Top Of The Lake: China Girl.

Here are some close-ups from the photo call, and below is the full list of names here today:

Abderrahmane SISSAKO

Kev ADAMS

Maren ADE

Isabelle ADJANI

Alexandre AJA

Reza AKHLAGHIRAD

Fatih AKIN

Adolfo Jr. ALIX

Pedro ALMODOVAR

Ruben ALVES

Hania AMAR

Pamela ANDERSON

Dario ARGENTO

Swann ARLAUD

Andrea ARNOLD

Enrique ARRIZON

Aure ATIKA

Yvan ATTAL

Bille AUGUST

Audrey AZOULAY

Lisa AZUELOS

Edouard BAER

Jeanne BALIBAR

Claes BANG

Misha BARTON

Kristina BAZAN

Emmanuelle BEART

Bérénice BEJO

Monica BELLUCCI

Iris BERBEN

Emmanuelle BERCOT

Dominique BESNEHARD

FAN Bingbing

Juliette BINOCHE

Dominique BLANC

Patrick BLOSSIER

BONG Joon Ho

Sandrine BONNAIRE

Elodie BOUCHEZ

Férid BOUGHEDIR

Carole BOUQUET

Guillaume BRAC

Adrien BRODY

Valeria BRUNI TEDESCHI

Jung BYUNG GIL

Naomie CAMPBELL

Jane CAMPION

Severine CANEELE

Laurent CANTET

Eric CARAVACA

Claudia CARDINALE

Laetitia CASTA

Alain CAVALIER

PARK CHAN-WOOK

Robert CHARLEBOIS

Hubert CHARUEL

Jessica CHASTAIN

Mathieu CHEDID

Souleymane CISSE

Jonathan COHEN

Bonni COHEN

Lily COLLINS

Chris COLUMBUS

Sofia COPPOLA

Marion COTILLARD

Clotilde COUREAU

Alfonso CUARON

Beatrice DALLE

Jean-Pierre DARDENNE

Luc DARDENNE

Ricardo DARIN

Cecile DE FRANCE

Stephane DE GROODT

Jamel DEBBOUZE

Benicio DEL TORO

Guillermo DEL TORO

Catherine DENEUVE

Emilie DEQUENNE

Emmanuelle DEVOS

Mohamed DIAB

Jacques DOILLON

Lily DONALDSON

Valérie DONZELLI

Kirsten DUNST

André DUSSOLLIER

Bridget EVERETT

Elle FANNING

Colin FARRELL

Abel FERRARA

Colin FIRTH

Marina FOÏS

Michel FRANCO

Stephen FREARS

Charlotte GAINSBOURG

Nicole GARCIA

Gaël GARCIA BERNAL

Esther GARREL

Louis GARREL

Matteo GARRONE

Jean-Paul GAULTIER

Costa GAVRAS

Julie GAYET

Laurent GERRA

Marie GILLAIN

Andy GILLET

Maitre GIMS

Sara GIRAUDEAU

Amos GITAÏ

Dany GLOVER

Fiona GODIVIER

Valeria GOLINO

Alejandro GONZALEZ INNARITU

Enrico GRANATO

Roger GUENVEUR SMITH

Jake GYLLENHAAL

Shin HA KYUN

Michael HANEKE

Winnie HARLOW

Josh HARTNETT

Salma HAYEK

Todd HAYNES

Michel HAZANAVICIUS

Eva HERZIGOVA

Clotilde HESME

Izïa HIGELIN

Hugh HUDSON

Isabelle HUPPERT

Jeremy IRONS

Dominique ISSERMAN

Mary J BLIGE

Gilles JACOB

Benoit JACQUOT

Abel JAFRI

Agnès JAOUI

Jimmy JEAN-LOUIS

Barry JENKINS

Jean-Pierre JEUNET

Elton JOHN

Lil JON

Julia JONES

Nadia KACI

Sonam KAPOOR

Wong KAR WAI

Mathieu KASSOVITZ

Reda KATEB

Naomie KAWASE

Marthe KELLER

Eric KHOO

Sandrine KIBERLAIN

Nastassja KINSKI

Nicole KIDMAN

Cut KILLER

Gerard KRAWCZYK

Diane KRUGER

Olga KURYLENKO

Ariane LABED

Joachim LAFOSSE

Mohammed LAKHDAR HAMINA

Thomas LANGMAN

Yorgos LANTHIMOS

Claude LANZMAN

Eric LARTIGAU

Paul LAVERTY

Jean-Pierre LEAUD

Maïwenn LE BESCOT

Virginie LEDOYEN

Spike LEE

Michel LEEB

Claude LELOUCH

Jalil LESPERT

Cibelle LEVI

AJ LEWIS

Adriana LIMA

Vincent LINDON

Ken LOACH

Eva LONGORIA

Diego LUNA

Alex LUTZ

David LYNCH

Andie MACDOWELL

George MACKAY

Benoit MAGIMEL

Heike MAKATSH

Sophie MARCEAU

Tonie MARSHALL

Stacy MARTIN

Kleber MENDONCA FILHO

Brillante MENDOZA

Bernard MENEZ

Radu MIHAILEANU

Mads MIKKELSEN

Georges MILLER

Laura MORANTE

David MOREAU

Nanni MORETTI

Elisabeth MOSS

Karim MOUSSAOUI

Cristian MUNGIU

Masatoshi NAGASE

Gaspar NOE

Terry NOTARY

Karel OCH

Kim OK VIN

Isabelle ORSINI

Ruben ÖSTLUND

Yuriko OZONE

Euzhan PALCY

Robert PATTINSON

Raoul PECK

Nahuel PEREZ BISCAYART

Louis PETIT JULIEN

Patrick POIVRE D’ARVOR

Roman POLANSKI

Melvil POUPAUD

Shu QI

Athina RACHEL TSANGARI

Emily RATAJKOWSKI

Jude RATNAM

Erica RIVAS

Alexander RODNYANSKY

Sonia ROLLAND

Ben SAFDIE

Ludivine SAGNIER

Céline SALLETTE

Sara SAMPAIO

Adam SANDLER

HONG Sangsoo

Susan SARANDON

Jerry SCHATZBERG

Arnold SCHWARZENEGGER

Kristin SCOTT THOMAS

Léonor SERRAILLE

Alex SHARP

Jon SHENK

Will SMITH

Brittany SNOW

Oliver STONE

Paolo SORRENTINO

Salomé STEVENIN

Kristen STEWART

Ben STILLER

Elia SULIEMAN

Tilda SWINTON

Alice TAGLIONI

Anya TAYLOR JOY

André TECHINE

Charlize THERON

Christopher THOMPSON

Uma THURMAN

Thomas TOWNED

Jasmine TRINCA

Jean-Louis TRINTIGNANT

Liv ULLMANN

Marek URBAN

Agnés VARDA

Paz VEGA

Karin VIARD

Christoph WALTZ

Dominic WEST

Michelle WILLIAMS

Lambert WILSON

Nicolas WINDING REFN

Gabrielle WRIGHT

Robin WRIGHT

Gabriel YARED

Fang YIN

Annarita ZAMBRANO

JIA Zhang-ke