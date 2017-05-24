For a second straight year, Deadline published a print issue celebrating Disruptors, commemorating a long list of people who are treating the fast-changing digital landscape not as a hardship, but as an opportunity to take risks. We published the second one at the Cannes Festival. While we can’t replicate the added value of reading in the South of France our 100-page celebration of raging ambition, here is a PDF version of the entire magazine anyway. Though it was festival-timed, most stories in Disruptors 2017 were not Cannes-centric and won’t be irrelevant by the time the Palme d’Or is handed out this weekend. We thought it might provide a good read on the iPad for the long holiday weekend. Enjoy.

