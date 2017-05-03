The Cannes Film Festival’s Classics section, which was created in 2004 to showcase restored versions of classic and notable films, has unveiled its lineup for this year, which will consists of 24 screenings, one short and five documentaries, largely focused on films that have a history with the Cannes fest. Films selected will include: René Clément’s 1946 title Battle of the Rails, which won the Grand Prix International (now the Palme d’Or) and the Prix du Jury International; Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Grand Prize winner The Wages of Fear; Michelangelo Antonioni’s Palme d’Or winner Blow-up; Jean Rouch’s In Competition title Babatu, Les Trois Conseils; Bob Fosse’s 1980 pic All That Jazz; and Andrzej Wajda’s Man of Iron, also a Palme d’Or winner. Other restored prints include Jean Vigo’s L’Atalante; Robert Redford’s A River Runs Through It and docs Becoming Cary Grant and Filmworker from Tony Zierra.

Initial, part of Endemol Shine Group, has hired Darren Smith to the newly created role of Head of Entertainment, with a remit to develop and deliver an original slate of entertainment programming. Smith will report to Initial’s MD Mirella Breda and work closely with Creative Director Catherine Lynch to expand the company’s entertainment portfolio. During his career, Smith has held numerous senior industry roles including two years as Head of Comedy Entertainment at Twofour, where he executive produced ITV’s Splash. He also spent four years at Channel 4 as Commissioning Editor for Entertainment and Comedy where he launched 10 O’Clock Live and Friday Night Dinner. Initial is behind Big Brother and its spin-off Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, which will return to Channel 5 this summer.