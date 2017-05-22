This Cannes will go down in the record books for most glorious weather, but also for a very slow pace of domestic acquisition deals at its midway point. The deals will surely come, as the moving Sean Baker-directed The Florida Project had its first screening this morning that was packed with acquisitions execs from every major distributor, and with buzz building for deals on films from Disobedience to Book Club, Redoubtable, 120 Beats Per Minute, Pom and I Feel Pretty. Sources said a deal is imminent for the Italian language film A Ciambra, the Jonas Carpignano-directed pic that premiered Friday to rousing applause in Directors Fortnight. Sources say three bidders are in the mix: Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics and IFC, latter of which distributed Mediterranea, which got the director a National Board of Review prize for his feature debut. This deal will be particularly gratifying as it will be the first sale for a film to be boosted by the emerging filmmakers fund spearheaded by Martin Scorsese and Sikelia producing partner Emma Koskoff and Brazil-based RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira to provide funding and help in postproduction and distribution to pics by first and second time feature filmmakers. Stay tuned.