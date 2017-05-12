As the 2016-17 season winds down, the broadcast networks have been busy firming up their schedules for next season, which they will unveil at their upfront presentations next week — and that means it’s time to say goodbye to several canceled series. Click on the image above to launch the photo gallery.

Related Network Series Renewal Scorecard

While some endings had been planned — like the final seasons of veterans as Fox’s Bones (gone after 12 seasons) and the CW’s The Vampire Diaries (eight) — some cancellations came as a surprise, like the dismissal of ABC’s Last Man Standing after six seasons. Numerous shows didn’t make it past their freshman runs including NBC’s Timeless, Fox’s Pitch and the unfortunately titled CW drama No Tomorrow.

As we await decisions on the last remaining bubble shows, click through the gallery for a final look at American Crime, Sleepy Hollow, The Catch, Emerald City and others, and bid them a final adieu.

RelatedSeveral Newly Picked Up Broadcast Series To Undergo Recastings