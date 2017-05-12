EXCLUSIVE: Caitlin Stasey, Lindsey Morgan, and Zoe Levin are set to co-star in Edward Burns coming-of-age film Summertime, which will begin shooting next month in New York.

The pic, set in the summer of ’83 on the south shore of Long Island, follows a group of working-class young people as they work their summer jobs, fall in and out of love, and wrestle with what the future holds when the summer ends and the real world beckons.

Burns and Aaron Lubin are producing the project with Achates Film Partners on board to exec produce.

Stasey will co-star as Suzy, the wild child who skipped town the day after high school graduation but now she’s back after her marriage hits the skids. Stasey, who starred in Fox’s new comedy APB and Hulu’s Please Like Me, is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Gersh.

Levin will take on the role of Lydia, the beauty in the group who always tries to guide her friends to do the right thing. Repped by Anonymous Content, CAA and Patty Felker, she co-starred in Fox’s short-lived series Red Band Society and has appeared in Gia Coppola’s drama Palo Alto.

Lindsey, repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment, stars as Raven Reyes on CW’s post-apocalyptic drama The 100, which is currently in it’s fourth season and is set to return for a fifth.