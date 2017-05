CAA has promoted trainees Brian Boone and Darian Lanzetta to agents in the Motion Pictures department. They serve in the Comedy Talent and Literary groups, respectively. Both new agents are based in Los Angeles.

The news comes just after the agency and China’s Bona Film Group announced in Cannes the launch of a long-term film fund, with an initial $150 million investment. The first film in that deal is Roland Emmerich’s Midway, which Bona has staked $80 million in.