NBC’s Bye Bye Birdie is saying bye-bye to 2017. The network said today that its live musical starring Jennifer Lopez that was set for December has been pushed to 2018. The news comes two weeks after the Peacock announced a live production of Jesus Christ Superstar for Easter Sunday 2018.

The delay is due to Lopez’s busy schedule; she stars on NBC’s recently renewed Shades of Blue and will be a judge and mentor on its summer dance competition World of Dance, which premieres next week.

Lopez will play Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie Live! and also executive produces with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Universal Television will produce with Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Storyline and Sony Pictures Television. Harvey Fierstein is writing the teleplay adaptation, with Tony winner Jerry Mitchell and Emmy winner Alex Rudzinski set to direct.

NBC’s Bye Bye Birdie Live! will be based on the Tony-winning 1960 Broadway musical that starred Dick Van Dyke as Albert Peterson (earning Van Dyke a Tony) and Chita Rivera as Rosie (earning her a Tony nom). The book was by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.