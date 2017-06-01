Oscar nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to take on the lead role in Paramount’s first Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee, which has Kubo And The Two Strings helm Travis Knight attached to direct.

Christina Hodson wrote the script, which originated from Michael Bay and Paramount’s writers room project. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Bay and Steven Spielberg are producing with Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis.

Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth installment and what Bay says will be his last, hits theaters June 23.

Steinfeld is coming off a critically acclaimed performance in Kelly Fremon Craig’s teen drama The Edge Of Seventeen and will next be seen in Universal’s a cappella comedy sequel Pitch Perfect 3. She’s repped by CAA.