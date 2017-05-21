As Cannes closes its first weekend, the Specialty landscape stateside was mostly quiet save for two openers that had single location debuts. IFC Films’ Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston opened to $14K, while PBS Distribution’s Steve James documentary Abacus: Small Enough to Jail took in $13.6K. Their exclusive bows gave the features technically the highest per theater averages of the weekend. ArtAffects Entertainment’s sports-drama Champion went out to 31 locations in its launch, grossing over $87K, while Cohen Media Group’s re-release of the 1987 Merchant Ivory classic Maurice with Hugh Grant and Rupert Graves grossed just over $6K from a single run.

Sony Classics expanded Diane Lane starrer Paris Can Wait, holding with well over $203K for the weekend in its second frame. Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions’ The Wall proved penetrable with just $321K in week 2 in fewer locations, while Roadside added dozens of theaters for The Wedding Plan, also in its second weekend, grossing nearly $173K. SPC’s Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer with Richard Gere jumped over two hundred runs in its sixth weekend with decent results. Music Box’s A Quiet Passion crossed $1M while Bleecker Street’s The Lost City of Z hit $8M, each in its sixth weekend in theaters.

NEW RELEASES

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail (PBS Distribution) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $13,626

Champion (ArtAffects Entertainment) NEW [31 Theaters] Weekend $87,100, Average $2,810

Maurice (Cohen Media Group, 2017 re-release) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,013

Wakefield (IFC Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $14,120

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Last Shaman (Abramorama) Week 2 [3 Theater] Weekend $2,175, Average $725, Cume $9,269

Lowriders (BH Tilt) Week 2 [365 Theaters] Weekend $1,161,695, Average $3,183, Cume $4,190,080

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $7,000, Cume $24,504

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $203,633, Average $8,854, Cume $334,215

The Wall (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [524 Theaters] Weekend $321,050, Average $612, Cume $1,578,770

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [54 Theaters] Weekend $172,975, Average $3,210, Cume $218,969 (grosses include 9 locations in Canada)

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

3 Generations (The Weinstein Company) Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $6,198, Average $477, Cume $66,371

The Dinner (The Orchard) Week 3 [91 Theaters] Weekend $37,680, Average $414, Cume $1,279,368

The Lovers (A24) Week 3 [105 Theaters] Weekend $300,417, Average $2,861, Cume $554,862

Risk (Neon) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $11,096, Average $925, Cume $170,986

Bang! The Bert Berns Story (Abramorama) Week 4 [2 Theater] Weekend $4,352, Average $2,176, Cume $31,449

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 5 [33 Theaters] Weekend $15,615, Average $473, Cume $163,698

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 6 [10 Theater] Weekend $9,835, Average $984, Cume $220,517

The Lost City of Z (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [217 Theaters] Weekend $196,679, Average $906, Cume $8,005,631

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [373 Theaters] Weekend $620,974, Average $1,665, Cume $2,328,450

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) Week 6 [130 Theaters] Weekend $202,837, Average $1,560, Cume $1,081,112

Colossal (Neon) Week 7 [105 Theaters] Weekend $78,173, Average $745, Cume $2,868,484

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 7 [6 Theaters] Weekend $6,500, Average $1,083, Cume $186,791

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 8 [275 Theaters] Weekend $234,460, Average $853, Cume $16,842,176

The Belko Experiment (OTL Releasing) Week 10 [18 Theaters] Weekend $3,360, Average $187, Cume $10,160,965

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 15 [19 Theaters] Weekend $18,000, Average $947, Cume $2,625,882