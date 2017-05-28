More than 100 firefighters are battling a serious brush fire in Mandeville Canyon near the Getty Center on the Westside of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an update just before 3 p.m. saying that moist air as well as water dropped from helicopters had helped contain the fire, which now covers about 20 acres. While flames have come within 200 feet of structures, “firefighters performing structural defense prevented any further threat and no homes are currently at risk,” the fire department said. “There is no evacuation order in place.”

Just before 1 p.m. Pacific time, a call from 2969 N. Mandeville Canyon Rd. alerted authorities to the fire. The Brentwood neighborhood near the fire is dense with estates belonging to major Hollywood players.

Conditions for brush fires have been developing due to hot and dry weather across Southern California. The Memorial Day weekend has featured highs in the 80s and 90s, and there is almost zero chance of rain in the 10-day forecast.

Social media has been lighting up with images and reports under the hashtag #MandevilleFire. Smoke has been visible for miles. The fire has also tied up traffic along the 405 freeway and Sunset Boulevard as emergency vehicles and observers clog the roads.