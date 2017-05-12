George Nolfi’s Birth Of The Dragon, which follows the rise of a young Bruce Lee, will open wide on August 25 via OTL Releasing and BH Tilt/WWE Studios.

At a time when the 1960s counterculture was in full swing in San Francisco, Lee (played by Philip Ng) was a rebel of his own, teaching his own type of martial arts to non-Chinese despite his community frowning upon it. A young actor by the name of Steven McKee (Billy Magnussen) becomes a pupil of Lee’s, who in turn is fascinated by his new student’s line of work. However, kung-fu master Wong Jack Man is sent from China to stop Lee’s heretical ways, soon giving birth to a legend. Xia Yu, Jin Xing, Jingjing Qu and Simon Yin also star.

On August 25, Birth Of The Dragon will be programmed against Weinstein/Dimension’s horror title Polaroid, TWC’s Tulip Fever, Sony’s drama All Saints, and IFC’s African American drama Crown Heights.

Birth Of The Dragon premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Steven J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson wrote the script and produce with Michael London and Janice Williams for Groundswell Productions along with James Hong Pang and Leo Shi Young for Kylin Pictures.