EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Dern and Gil Bellows have joined the indie feature Nation’s Fire, from writer-director Thomas Churchill. Described as Easy Rider meets The Professional, the story is about two a Marine (Paul Sloan) who has to help a woman (Kritsa Grotte) who is seeking revenge for the death of her son.

Also in the cast are Chuck Liddell, Kristen Renton and Massimo Dobrovic. TFilming is underway in Los Angeles.

Dern, who is upcoming in Chappaquiddick and White Boy Rick, has two Oscar nominations over in his long career for Coming Home (1978) and Nebraska (2014). He is repped by Innovative Artists and Pure Arts.

Bellows’ credits include the TV series Patriot, on which he also is an exec producer, and Eyewitness. In addition, he won Emmy and Peabody Awards for the HBO film Temple Grandin and is starring and exec producer on the indie feature Business Ethics. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Luber Rocklin Management.

The producers on Nation’s Fire are Phillip B. Goldfine, Robert Ori and Carmine Famiglietti. The film is being financed by Hollywood Media Bridge. The executive producers are Binh Dang, Benjamin Sacks and Jason Hewitt.

