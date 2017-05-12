Andy Samberg and the gang in Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct with be back. Fox has picked up a fifth season of its Golden Globe-winning comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The show, which is coming off its best reviewed season, has been a good utility player and was expected to return. The renewal leaves Fox veteran comedy New Girl as the only Fox comedy series in limbo. Its fate has become uncertain in the past few days, so it could go either way. The network’s freshman drama The Exorcist had been expected to get a renewal but that one is pending too.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a workplace ensemble comedy that centers on a talented-but-carefree police detective, a by-the-book captain and their diverse group of colleagues in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct.

Returning series regulars include Samberg (Detective Jake Peralta), Andre Braugher (Captain Ray Holt), Terry Crews (Sergeant Terry Jeffords), Melissa Fumero (Detective Amy Santiago), Joe Lo Truglio (Detective Charles Boyle), Stephanie Beatriz (Detective Rosa Diaz), Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti), Joel McKinnon Miller (Detective Scully), Dirk Blocker (Detective Hitchcock).

The praised series has won two Creative Arts Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards: one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and one for Samberg for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy, among other honors. Braugher has also been nominated for three consecutive Primetime Emmys for his role as Captain Roy Holt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is executive produced by Dan Goor, Michael Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. Universal Television is the studio.