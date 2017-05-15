As it gets set to wind down its debut season on Wednesday, IFC’s Brockmire already ranks as the network’s highest-rated new series, as well as cable’s most time-shifted new comedy.

Since launching April 5, the show starring Hank Azaria has averaged more than 500,000 live-plus-three-day viewers, according to Nielsen, racking up 8 million cumulative viewers plus another million via VOD and TV Everywhere. According to IFC, the show’s weekly audience nearly doubles on average within three days, making it the most time-shifted new comedy in cable. (Years ago, networks might have been reluctant to brag about time-shifted viewing, but it is now considered a badge of honor and a sign of standout content in today’s crowded, on-demand landscape.)

Produced by Funny Or Die (in which IFC parent AMC Networks took a minority stake last year) and developed by Undateable‘s Joel Church Cooper, Brockmire stars Azaria as former major-league broadcaster Jim Brockmire. Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams also star.

Leading up to the Season 1 finale at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, IFC will marathon the entire first season, starting with the premiere episode at 6:30 p.m.

“By every measure, Brockmire has already become a brand-defining show for IFC, thanks to its critical acclaim, cultural relevance, and, above all, razor-sharp humor,” said IFC president Jennifer Caserta.

IFC has already renewed Brockmire for an eight-episode second season, which will air in 2018.