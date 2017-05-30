With the rains came Week 1 of the 2017-2018 Broadway season, showing a glimmer of sunshine through the clouds that have been hovering above the Street’s non-musicals. Newcomer 1984, at the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson Theatre, was up $85K to $298K for seven previews (a very strong ad campaign surely has been helping).

Among the Tony best play contenders, A Doll’s House, Part 2, at the Shubert Organization’s Golden, was up $95K to $420K, 58 per cent of gross potential, with an average ticket price of $70. Oslo, at Lincoln Center Theater’s Beaumont, fell $4K to $663K, with an average ticket price of $88.15 and 90 per cent of capacity in the 1,070-seat house. Sweat fell $8.5K to $293K at the Roundabout’s Studio 54, a not-great 45 per cent of potential but 77 per cent full. Indecent, at the Shuberts’ Cort, continues to have the toughest go of it, falling $29K to $261.7K, 30 per cent of potential, with tickets averaging a below off-Broadway price of $52.

There was good news even for musicals not named Hello, Dolly! Anastasia, at the Shuberts’ Broadhurst, was up $46K to $1.17 million, a per centage point above both gross potential and capacity, with an average ticket price of $125.55. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, at the Nederlander Organization’s Lunt-

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Broadway. Joan Marcus

Fontanne, improved by $73K to $1.2 million – 88 per cent of potential and near-full houses. Groundhog Day, at Jujamcyn Theatres’ August Wilson, was up $67K to $974K, 74 per cent of potential and 94 per cent of capacity. Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 was up $39K to $1.24 million at the Shuberts’ Imperial, near potential and SRO, with an average ticket price of $136.85. War Paint, however, fell $60K to $912K at the Nederlander, 72 per cent of potential.

As for Dolly!, she was the number three show, ($1.9 million for seven performances at the Shubert) behind Hamilton ($2.76 million at the Nederlanders’ Richard Rodgers) and Disney’s The Lion King ($2 million at the Nederlanders’ Minskoff).

Some long runs also showed new sparks of life: Kinky Boots, at Jujamcyn’s Hirschfeld, gave Panic at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie a warm welcome, kicking up $319K to $1.1 million, 91 per cent of potential. Chicago, at the Shuberts’ Ambassador, was up $84.5K to $712K, 75 per cent of potential after 20 years of razzle and dazzle.

Total sales across 34 shows added up to $34.2 million, according to the trade group Broadway League, a shade off from Week 52’s $34.5 million. Average ticket price bumped up to $115.33, from $113.77.