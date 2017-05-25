The third and final season of David Tennant- and Olivia Colman-starring detective drama, Broadchurch, has been set to make its U.S. debut on BBC America on June 28. The Peabody Award-winning series created by Chris Chibnall concluded in April on the UK’s ITV with a critically acclaimed run that scored an average 10.7M consolidated viewers. Its return in February gave ITV its best drama ratings since 2015.

The third season kicks off three years from Season 2 and sees Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Colman) and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (Tennant) investigate a serious sexual assault that shocks the titular tight-knitted seaside town to its core.

Executive Producer Jane Featherstone says, “There is a bold, new crime story, which forces us to ask whether the town has a crack running through it caused by Danny Latimer’s death; is this new crime somehow the long-term legacy of that dark moment? Our central characters must contend with this possibility as they battle to make hope, friendship and love triumph over fear and suspicion, as a host of new suspects present themselves.”

Among other returning cast are Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as Beth and Mark Latimer. Also back are Arthur Darvill as Vicar Paul Coates; Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe; Charlotte Beaumont as Mark and Beth’s daughter Chloe; and Adam Wilson as Ellie’s son Tom. Lenny Henry, Roy Hudd, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley are all newcomers to the community.

Kudos, Imaginary Friends and Sister Pictures are co-producers.