EXCLUSIVE: Britt Robertson, star of the new Netflix series Girlboss, and Jamie Blackley have signed on for the Janusz Kaminski-directed thriller The Postcard Killings. The two will co-star opposite Patrick Dempsey in the pic, adapted from James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s bestseller. Dakota Fanning was attached to this project but scheduling conflicts arose and she has exited.

The film, written by Andrew Stern and Ellen Furman, follows New York detective Jacob Kanon’s (Dempsey), whose life is thrown into turmoil when he learns that his daughter has been brutally murdered in London. As Jacob digs into the case, similar crimes are reported across Europe with each killing accompanied by a postcard sent to a local journalist.

Blackley will play Mac Rudolph, who travels throughout Europe as the murders occur. Robertson plays young reporter Dessie Leonard, who joins Jacob on his hunt for the killer.

Good Films is producing and financing the project, which is slated to begin filming in the fall. Dempsey is exec producing via his Shifting Gears Entertainment production banner.

Good Universe will oversee international sales while ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group are handling domestic rights.

Robertson, who recently starred in The Space Between Us from STX and Universal’s A Dog’s Purpose, is repped by Innovative Artists. Blackley, repped by WME and 42, appeared in Woody Allen’s Irrational Man and Warner Bros’ YA drama If I Stay.