13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey has signed a two-year overall deal with Paramount Television, the studio behind the praised Netflix series. Under the pact, Paramount TV will have exclusive rights to develop, produce and distribute all television projects from Yorkey across broadcast, cable and digital services.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent second-season renewal of 13 Reasons Why, which Yorkey adapted for television and executive produces alongside Tom McCarthy, who directs; Selena Gomez; Joy Gorman; Kristel Laiblin; Mandy Teefey; Steve Golin; and Michael Sugar. Additionally, after serving as co-showrunner in Season 1, Yorkey was named solo showrunner for Season 2.

“From Next To Normal to 13 Reasons Why, Brian has the innate ability to create both heart-warming and heart-breaking moments that fully immerse the audience and leave an indelible impact,” said Amy Powell, President, Paramount Television and Digital. “Paramount TV seeks out visionaries like Brian to partner on compelling and original content and we are excited to see his next project.”

Yorkey received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score, for Next To Normal. He partnered again with the Next To Normal team on If/Then (Tony nominee for Best Score) starring Idina Menzel. Brian also co-wrote the libretto for The Last Ship, with a score by Sting, and his musical adaptation of Freaky Friday for Disney Theatricals is currently touring and will be made into a Disney Channel Original Movie. Current theatrical projects in development include the Broadway edition of Magic Mike, a musical adaptation of the Tom McCarthy film The Visitor, both with Tom Kitt; and Corinna, Corinna with Jessie Nelson and Alan Menken.

Yorkey is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Kim Stenton.