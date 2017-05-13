Brian Oliver has left Cross Creek Pictures, the company he co-founded nine years ago that has been a co-financier/producer of such films as Best Picture nominees Hacksaw Ridge, Black Swan, and a slew of films that included Woman in Black, Rush, Legend and Everest. The exit is just happening, and is amicable. Oliver is expected to announce a newly funded venture at Cannes next week. Cross Creek has done about $1.5 billion in collective grosses on the ten films made there during Oliver’s tenure there. Cross Creek, which is funded by Timmy Thompson, has a first look deal at Sony Pictures and has a remake of Flatliners coming, among other films. Stay tuned.