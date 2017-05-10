Bravo Media’s ate-night staple Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is testing the off-network syndication waters with a limited test run this summer, primarily on Fox and Sinclair stations.

Beginning June 26 and running through July 21, the 30-minute Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, from NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, will air in a combination of daytime, evening and late night time periods in various markets.

“We are very excited to partner up with Andy Cohen and the production team at Bravo,” said George Cheeks, President, Business Operations & Late Night, NBC Entertainment. “We think that Andy’s brand of celebrity-fun-based talk will resonate with the broadcast audience and the station community has enthusiastically signed on for this summer test.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.

Trying out off-network show adds a new wrinkle in Fox stations’ summer test model, which had featured new strips, including Judge Judy Sheindlin’s game show iWitness this coming summer.