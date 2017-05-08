Bravo Media is expanding its footprint in the high-end luxury real estate space and moving into new formats with six new unscripted series greenlighted for development.

The slate builds upon the success of Emmy-nominated series such as Million Dollar Listing New York and Flipping Out, with new design shows Center Staged and Million Dollar Home Hacks and house-flipping series Flippin Exes (all working titles).

Also on the development slate are The High School Project, a re-creation that follows the true stories of New York City’s most elite students who grew up in the ’90s; social experiment Welcome To America; and Empty Nestors, which looks at what parents do when the kids are away.

“Bravo’s incredible equity in the high-end real estate space allows us to explore the biggest characters and most aspirational lifestyles, which are both key differentiators in this crowded landscape,” said Rachel Smith, SVP Development. “In addition, with a large stable of original series that continue to grow in the key demos, we’re able to take big swings in new spaces across many genres, and we’re excited to get these projects off the ground.”

This year to date, Bravo is the No. 6 ad-supported cable entertainment network in the key adults 18-49 demo, and the leader among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks in returning series with year-over-year ratings growth in 18-49, according to the network and Nielsen.

Here’s a look at Bravo’s series in development (all working titles):

Center Staged

Produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King serving as Executive Producer and ITV American with David George and Jordana Hochman as Executive Producer.

Good design staging can make a huge difference in the ultimate sale price of a home. Before a multi-million dollar house goes on the market, stagers are hired to furnish the space so that it appeals to the most demanding and specific of buyers. Enter married couple Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden, who are the go-to stagers for these epic estates in California. With the rich and famous clients, this power couple manages it all and spins gold with the help of their quirky staff.

Million Dollar Home Hacks

Produced by Shed Media and Wall to Wall Media with Pam Healey, Lisa Shannon and Jeremy Dear as Executive Producers

In “Million Dollar Home Hacks,” two couples, along with the help of interior designers, compete to transform a room in their home into a “million dollar” interior. Inspired by a luxury property somewhere in America, they’ll use secret industry tricks to achieve the same look without the heavy price tag.

Flippin’ Exes

Produced by Rock Shrimp Productions with Kim Martin and Bobby Flay as Executive Producers

“Flippin’ Exes” follows ex-couple and current business partners, Nina Klemm & Michael LeSure, and their team as they buy, rehab, and sell homes in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The High School Project

From Wilshire Studios and Executive Producer Billy Taylor

“The High School Project” is a ground breaking re-creation series that follows the true stories of New York City’s most elite students who grew up fast and partied hard in the 90’s. From lavish lifestyles, to drinking and arrests, to insane vacations and fake IDs, the series retells the tales that changed their lives forever.



Welcome To America

Produced by Our House Media with Simon Lloyd and Joe Houilhan as Executive Producers.

This groundbreaking social experiment takes a small American town, with demographics that haven’t changed in centuries, and shakes up the population to reflect different parts of the country. Key members of the town will voluntarily leave for one month, and moving in will be a diverse group who will step into the vacated lives of the locals. Who will move into their homes, take on their responsibilities and become new neighbors to those who stayed behind? What new friendships will be made and what old prejudices will be challenged?

Empty Nesters

Produced by Left Hook Media, with Scott Teti & Matt Odgers serving as Executive Producers, in partnership with Truly Original, with Glenda Hersh & Steven Weinstock serving as Executive Producers.

When the kids are away, the parents will play! This series follows a group of friends who are planning to send their children to idyllic summer sleep away camps. And while their offspring tastes freedom for the first time, the parents will get their endless summer back. Gone are bedtimes, soccer practice and dance class – these parents are all about late nights and wild adventures without having to worry about carpooling in the morning.