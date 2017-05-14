20th Century Fox TV is making a leadership change at its drama department. Brandon Britto, SVP and head of drama development, is exiting after 10 months in the job. He will be succeeded by VP drama development Chloe Dan, who has been promoted to SVP, effective immediately. She will report to EVP of Development Michael Thorn.

This development season, 20th TV landed six drama pilots, all at Fox. Of them, four were produced and two, Marvel’s The Gifted and medical drama The Resident, went to series. The remaining two pilots, The Passage and The Beast, will be made off-cycle.

“Chloe is an extraordinarily gifted creative exec who has contributed mightily to our drama development over the past several years,” said Thorn. “While she had more than earned a promotion, we felt the time had come to channel her passion and skills into a leadership role at this company.”

As VP drama development Dan most recently developed The Gifted, The Resident and the upcoming straight-to-series Seth MacFarlane sci-fi dramedy The Orville. Since joining the studio in 2014, she also shepherded Dan Fogelman’s breakout hit This Is Us as well as The Exorcist and Fogelman’s The Pitch.

Dan came to 20th TV from DreamWorks Studios, where she worked on The Delivery Man among other films.