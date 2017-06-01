Rosenfeld Meyer & Susman LLP, the 60-year-old entertainment law firm in Beverly Hills, has a new partner: Brad S. Small. A former EVP TV Business & Legal Affairs at t he Weinstein Company , he also has been a partner at the law firms Greenberg Glusker and Bloom Hergott .

“He broadens our entertainment reach as an experienced and highly respected member of the community,” Rosenfeld Co-Managing Partner Burt Levitch said of Small. “And he’s the perfect fit for our firm – engaging, thoughtful, knowledgeable, funny, and generally a pleasure to have around.”

Transactional attorney Small’s experience includes representation in all aspects of top companies, talent and athletes, with clients including Nick Pileggi, Eva Longoria, Animus Films, Gil Cates, Jr., Jill Mazursky, Thora Birch, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Skoozi and Mike Walters.

Said Small, “I’m excited to join the partnership at the boutique law firm Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman, which has traditional roots in the entertainment industry and will provide my clients with the opportunity to use my over 20 years of theatrical, television and digital experience on both sides of the table for them.”