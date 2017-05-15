Refresh for latest… Hollywood is waking up to the news that Brad Grey, who ran Paramount Pictures for 12 years as chairman and CEO and before that was a partner in the powerhouse management/production company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, has died of cancer at 59. Grey exited Paramount officially in February.

Here are some reactions to the death of the man who oversaw a number of Paramount franchises including Transformers, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Paranormal Activity and Jackass. And before that at Brillstein, he worked on The Sopranos, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Steve Harvey Show and, of course, Garry Shandling’s The Larry Sanders Show.

Here is what Hollywood is saying. Check back for updates.

Jim Gianopulos, Chairman & CEO of Paramount Pictures:

All of us at Paramount are deeply saddened by the news of Brad Grey’s passing. He was at the helm of the studio for over a decade and was responsible for so many of it’s most beloved films. We extend our deepest sympathies to Cassandra, Max, Sam, Emily and Jules Grey, along with Brad’s mother, brother and sister. I was proud to call Brad a friend, and one I greatly admired. He will be missed by us all, and left his mark on our industry and in our hearts.

Brillstein Entertainment Group:

Brad was a unique force in our business and a self-made man. Brad helped forge a new paradigm in representing artists and worked to reinvent how a management company can serve its clients. Our hearts go out to his family, whom he loved dearly. As a company, we are indebted to his legacy.

Filmmaker Ava Duvernay:

Before Selma was released, he invited me to dinner. Fab stories. Good laughs. And shrewd advice that I still use. May his soul be at rest.

Rest In Peace, Brad Grey. He was always good to me, in the small passing moments we had. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2017

Gary Barber, Chairman and CEO of MGM :

“I am deeply devastated by the untimely passing of Brad. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

MPAA Chairman & CEO Chris Dodd:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brad Grey, a colleague and friend. As a producer and industry leader, Brad brought great storytelling to audiences around the world, and his contributions to the creative community will be enjoyed for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Shocked &saddened by the loss of Brad Grey. He was a really good man. Kind &classy and a helluva boss. Oh man the world has lost a gentleman — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) May 15, 2017

Sad to hear about ex-Paramount chief Brad Grey. A genuinely smart, genuinely nice man. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) May 15, 2017

Stunned and saddened at passing of Brad Grey, fmr head of @ParamountPics Too soon to lose him Condolences to Cassandra and his family 🙏 #rip — DeborahNorville (@DeborahNorville) May 15, 2017

Brad Grey – my manager, my producer, my friend. R.I.P. — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) May 15, 2017

No. Saw the trend… the new "call in the middle of the night." #RIP #BradGrey. You were a gentleman & a true lover of talent. A great loss. — Will Scheffer (@schefferwill) May 15, 2017

#BREAKING: Saddened to learn former Paramount/CEO Brad Grey has died of cancer at 59. Met a few times, very kind. #BradGrey #Paramount — Kyle Hunter (@KyleHunter) May 15, 2017

Sorry to hear about the death of Brad Grey. His fingerprints are on a lot of great stuff, and his loyalty to Scorsese was a blessing. — Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) May 15, 2017

Writer-director Dan Hannon:

Not long after taking the reins at Paramount, he bought a script of mine. It was my first sale in the biz. Thanks again. RIP Brad Grey.