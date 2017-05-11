Boyd Holbrook is set to star in Bliss Media’s Two/One, from Argentine director Juan Cabral, which Protagonist Pictures is unveiling to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Bliss Media’s Wei Han (Jackie), RedRum Films’ Chris Clark (All the Money in the World, Legend) and Flora Fernandez Marengo (Calvary) will produce, along with Dave Valleau for South Creek Pictures. Bliss Media is fully financing and handling Chinese distribution rights while Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales, with CAA repping domestic.

Two/One explores the concept that while we sleep in one place, we are awake somewhere else. Kaden is a world-class ski jumper in Whistler, Canada, unexpectedly presented with the chance of reconnecting with his teenage sweetheart. Khai is a corporate executive in Shanghai, China, faced with the fact that the girl he fantasizes about on the internet has just started working in his office. The two men go about their lives, without knowing that they are connected. When one is awake, the other is asleep. They dream each other. They are, in some strange way, the same person. The question is what happens if they were ever to meet?

Principal photography is scheduled to commence in Vancouver and Shanghai later this year.

Bliss Media’s Han said: “The script is packed with the potential to become a deeply moving story about relationships in a globalized world. We want to make a radical film that generates buzz with the ability to crossover and connect universally. This is a fresh, striking and hypnotizing film, which doesn’t come around often.”

Cabral is an Argentine director known for the acclaimed Cadbury’s Gorilla advert and his ideas for Sony Bravia’s Paint, Balls‘ & ‘Rabbits advertisements. Throughout his career, he has amassed more than 20 Cannes Lions, two Cannes Grand Prix and a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials by the DGA in 2016

Holbrook has starred in projects including Fox’s Logan, Gone Girl, A Walk Among the Tombstones, The Free World, Little Accidents and in the Netflix series Narcos. He can next be seen in Shane Black’s The Predator for Fox, which is currently in production.

Bliss Media recently handled the Chinese distribution of Mel Gibson’s Academy Award nominated film Hacksaw Ridge, which has grossed more than $62M in the territory. It also recently co-financed and executive produced Pablo Larraín’s Jackie starring Natalie Portman. Its upcoming slate includes Charles Martin’s S.M.A.R.T. Chase starring Orlando Bloom, and Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Kings starring Daniel Craig and Halle Berry. Bliss Media is fully financing both projects.

Cabral and Holbrook are both represented by CAA.