After greenlighting Trolls 2, Universal is moving forward with another DreamWorks Animation sequel title: The Boss Baby 2 starring Alec Baldwin will hit theaters on Friday, March 26, 2021. Currently no other major studio releases are on that date, which is the weekend before Easter when Fast & Furious 10 opens.

While Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was the definite destination for families this spring racking up a half billion at the domestic B.O., DWA’s Boss Baby sneaked in and got its fair share of family dough, earning $167M at the domestic B.O. and $468.4M global. The Boss Baby 2 brings back the creative team from the first film in a new adventure based on award-winning author Marla Frazee’s picture-book series.