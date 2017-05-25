After greenlighting Trolls 2, Universal is moving forward with another DreamWorks Animation sequel title: The Boss Babystarring Alec Baldwin will hit theaters on Friday, March 26, 2021. Currently no other major studio releases are on that date, which is the weekend before Easter when Fast & Furious 10 opens.

While Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was the definite destination for families this spring racking up a half billion at the domestic B.O., DWA’s Boss Baby sneaked in and got its fair share of family dough, earning $167M at the domestic B.O. and $468.4M global. The Boss Baby 2 brings back the creative team from the first film in a new adventure based on award-winning author Marla Frazee’s picture-book series.

 