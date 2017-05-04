EXCLUSIVE: As projects for Cannes start to trickle through, here’s a starry title set to bow on the Croisette this year: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen are attached to star in upcoming comedy Book Club, the directorial debut from A Walk in the Woods producer Bill Holderman.

Holderman will direct from his own script, which he co-wrote with Erin Simms. June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks will produce with Holderman and Simms.

Alex Walton’s Bloom is launching international sales for the project in Cannes this month, with WME Global repping domestic rights and it’s sure to be one of the more appealing female-driven projects on offer.

Set in and around California, Book Club is a heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. The pic is currently in pre-production.

Keaton can next be seen in romantic comedy Hampstead, where she also plays a widow alongside Brendan Gleeson and she’s starring in Netflix’s Divanation with Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn.

Fonda recently wrapped Netflix’s Our Souls At Night with Robert Redford and stars in Netflix’s Gracie and Frankie with Lily Tomlin, which has just been renewed for a fourth season.

Bergen also recently featured in a Netflix comedy: She was one of the all-star cast members for The Meyerowitz Stories and she’s also starring in romantic comedy Home Again with Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen.

June Pictures will also be in Cannes with Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, which is screening in Directors’ Fortnight. Other titles on Bloom’s existing slate include Scott Cooper’s Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike starrer Hostiles and George Clooney’s Suburbicon with Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.

Keaton is repped by WME. Fonda is repped by CAA and Untitled Management. Bergen is repped by ICM.