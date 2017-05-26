Tyler Perry’s Madea is coming back on October 20 for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. The first Boo! marked Perry’s return to the screen as star-writer-director after a two year absence and he came back strong, beating Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back on opening weekend, $28.5M to $22.9M. Boo! A Madea Halloween continued to play even after the holiday was over, grossing $75M worldwide off a $20M negative cost. The trick? Boo was able to attract a younger audience than Perry pics typically skew.

On October 20, Boo 2! is currently against six other wide releases, but as is common as we get closer to the date, some of these will move off. Currently booked is Warner Bros./Skydance’s Geostorm, 20th Century Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, Universal’s The Snowman, Weinstein Co.’s The War With Grandpa, Pure Flix’s Same Kind of Different as Me, and Sony’s Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Perry writes, directs and stars in Boo 2! alongside Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.