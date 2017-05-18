Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan is departing the long-running NBC sketch-comedy series, where he is one of the most senior and popular cast members. The SNL season finale this Saturday will be his last episode on the show.

Moynihan’s exit from SNL comes as his CBS comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, was picked up to series and landed on the network’s fall schedule. Moynihan was at the CBS’ upfront presentation today, introducing the show and his co-stars onstage where he noted that he was in a hurry to go to his “other show.” That would be SNL, which today had a run-through for the season finale with host Dwayne Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry, who just signed on as a judge for ABC’s American Idol reboot.

Moynihan is in his ninth season on SNL. Upon completing his standard seven-year contract on the show, I hear he had granted the show a two-year extension. I hear the current season had been planned as his final one on the show, which explains his availability for broadcast pilots. Moynihan received multiple offers, settling on Me, Myself & I, from writer Dan Kopelman, Warner Bros. TV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. He will relocate from New York, where SNL is based, to Los Angeles, where the CBS comedy will film. In addition to Me, Myself & I, Moynihan also voices the title character in the newly picked-up Syfy series Happy!

Among Moynihan’s most popular SNL impersonations have been Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, Snooki, Guy Fieri and Ted Cruz, along with such original characters as Drunk Uncle and secondhand reporter Anthony Crispino. You atch a Drunk Uncle sketch here: