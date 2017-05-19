Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Bobbi Jene, Elvira Lind’s documentary that won a trio of awards at the Tribeca Film Festival this year including Best Documentary. The plan is to release the film in theaters sometime this year.

Autlook Filmsales is repping world sales and is selling now in Cannes. UTA brokered the U.S. deal and reps Lind. The pic also won Best Cinematography and Best Editing awards at Tribeca.

The docu follows American dancer Bobbi Jene, who after a decade of stardom in Israel decides to leave behind her prominent position at the renowned Batsheva Dance Company, as well as the love of her life, to return to the U.S. It looks at what it takes for a woman to gain her own independence in the competitive world of dance and to find self-fulfillment in the process.

Denmark’s Sonntag Pictures, Julie Leerskov and Sara Stockmann produced.

“Elvira has crafted a film that is so much more than the logline would lead you to believe,” Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger said. “The closeness and intimacy she achieves easily transcends Bobbi Jene’s personal story beyond that of just a dancer. It’s a human story with universal relatability that I have no doubt will move anyone who sees it.”