Before we call a major penalty on the TV Academy for never giving its Los Angeles Area Governors Award to the longtime “Voice of the Kings,” along comes word that Bob Miller will receive the 2017 honor.

The Hockey Hall of Famer who just retired after 44 years doing play-by-play on NHL games in Southern California will accept the honor during the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on July 22 in the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center.

The description of the Governors Award reads like it was founded just to be presented to Miller. Per the Academy: “The esteemed Los Angeles Area Governors Award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the Southland community.”

Miller, who sadly was overshadowed by the Dodgers’ Vin Scully and Lakers’ Chick Hearn among Los Angeles sportscasting legends, also was an announcer for Disney’s first two Mighty Ducks films, along with Miracle on Ice and the original Rollerball. He called it a career in March after health problems forced him to miss nearly all of the Kings’ 2016-17 season. He returned to call the final two games of the campaign alongside his 27-year announcing partner Jim Fox.

“Bob is one of the most beloved, respected and generous individuals in Los Angeles sports and broadcasting,” said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “His lively broadcasts have become synonymous with the Los Angeles Kings franchise, and it is an honor to present him with the Governors Award to commemorate his impactful career.”

Among the highlights of Miller’s Kings career were calling the “Miracle on Manchester” in 1982, Wayne Gretzky breaking the NHL goals and points records and, most notably, the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.