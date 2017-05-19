Less than five months after returning to Fox News Channel and The Five, Bob Beckel has once again been pink slipped from the cable news giant. “Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” said a FNC representative Friday morning.

No other information was available about what went down at the legally besieged and scandal tainted FNC as they try to recover from on-going accusations of sexual and racial harassment.

With no small dark irony, the last comment the former 1984 Walter Mondale campaign manager made on social media before being let go by FNC was about getting a gig at the cabler.

15 yrs ago I was out of work after fake scandal Roger Ailes gave me work a great man with a big heart may he now Rest In Peace — Robert G Beckel (@RobertGBeckel) May 18, 2017

