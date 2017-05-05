“How did we get here?”, asks Sissy Spacek’s character Sally. “We had some good times, didn’t we? But you all lied to me.”

And so begins the trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s Bloodline, which sees the bloody and violent unraveling of the Rayburns. Season 3 picks up where Season 2 wrapped with Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) grappling with his murder of Detective Diaz (Enrique Murciano) as John (Kyle Chandler) speeds out of town past a sign that reads, “Now Leaving the Keys”.

Bloodline also stars Ben Mendelsohn and Linda Cardellini. Series was created and executive produced by Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated writers/executive producers Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, Glenn Kessler. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

Bloodline Season 3 premieres May 26 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.