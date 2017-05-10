Blindspot lives on. NBC has renewed the bubble drama series for a third season.
The big breakout new series of fall 2015, Blindspot lost steam when moved to the Wednesday 8 PM slot this season, landing on the bubble this year following an early renewal in 2016. But it has been a reliable performer and has built-in fan base, which is valuable in today’s environment where it costs tens of millions of marketing dollars to launch a new show. I hear NBC was not losing money on Blindspot, which comes from Warner Bros. TV, and it boasts two big-name, marketable stars as its leads, Sullivan Stapleton and Jaime Alexander.
Created by Martin Gero, Blindspot, centers on a beautiful woman (Alexander), with no memories of her past, who’s found naked in Times Square with her body fully covered in intricate tattoos. Her discovery sets off a vast and complex mystery that immediately ignites the attention of the FBI, who begin to follow the road map on her body to reveal a larger conspiracy of crime while bringing her closer to discovering the truth about her identity. Stapleton and Alexander lead the cast, which also includes Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ukweli Roach and Ashley Johnson.
Gero executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Mark Pellington and Marcos Siega for Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Prods.
