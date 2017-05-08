“There is an order to things. That’s what we do here — we keep order.” Harrison Ford was hot off Raiders of the Lost Ark and the first two Star Wars films when he starred in Blade Runner. That was 1982 — when the first CD was sold, the Raiders moved to L.A. and Time’s Man, er Machine, of the Year was the computer. Flash-forward 35 years and yes, times have changed, but Rick Deckard is back.

WB Alcon

Here is the dark first trailer for Blade Runner 2049, for which Ford returns — he told a CinemaCon audience in March that his clothes from the original still fit — along with newcomers Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Jared Leto and director Denis Villenueve. Ridley Scott helmed the Reagan-era film and exec produced this time.

Plot details for the sequel have been kept locked away, but here’s the official logline: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Ana De Armas, MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri and Dave Bautista co-star.

Hampton Fancher — who penned the original movie from Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? — and Michael Green wrote the screenplay from a story by Fancher. Sony’s Columbia Pictures will release the film from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions on October 6. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.