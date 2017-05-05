Warner Bros said today it is ready to unveil the full trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the continuation of one of filmdom’s most iconic sci-fi properties. Too bad it’s coming Monday, but the studio teased it anyway with 15 seconds of the Alcon Entertainment tentpole starring Ryan Gosling and returning Harrison Ford that hits theaters October 6.

The most telling part of the clip is Robin Wright in full Claire Underwood mode, saying, “There’s an order to things — that’s what we do here.” Guessing the order is not what anyone thinks it is: Gosling plays a new Blade Runner who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, and only Ford’s Deckard who’s been missing for 30 years can help him.

Denis Villeneuve, coming off Arrival, directs a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green based on the Philip K. Dick novel. Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto co-star.

Alcon’s Andrew A. Kosove and Broderick Johnson produce with Bud Yorkin and Cynthia Yorkin. Original helmer Ridley Scott is an executive producer with Tim Gamble, Frank Giustra, Yale Badick, Val Hill and Bill Carraro.

Check out the teaser above.