Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and director Denis Villeneuve are doing a Facebook Live event today. Watch it above. Keep an eye out for the new trailer, which was teased Friday.
Watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Facebook Live With Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford & Denis Villeneuve
by Erik Pedersen
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
'13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix
- 2
John Oliver Calls For FCC Website Flood Over Donald Trump Plan To Kill Net Neutrality - Update
- 3
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Clip: "You're the Spider-Man from YouTube!"
- 4
'Once Upon A Time': Jennifer Morrison Exits, Others Near Deals For Season 7
- 5
WGA "Appalled" Over FCC Review Of Stephen Colbert's Crude Trump Tirade
- 6
'Guardians 2' Notches $428M Global, Lifts MCU Past $11B; 'Furious 8' Tops $950M Offshore - International Box Office
- 7
'Sense8': Aml Ameen Replaced By Toby Onwumere In Wachowskis' Netflix Series
- 8
'Guardians Vol. 2' Soars To $145M Weekend Opening After $51M+ Super Saturday - Sunday Update
- 9
Bubble Watch: Latest Status Report On ‘Elementary’, ‘Exorcist’, ‘Taken’, 'Once', 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' & Other Series In Limbo
- 10
Showtime Bringing 'Billions' Back For A Third Season
Latest Film News
- Vanessa Redgrave Joins Christoph Waltz’s Directorial Debut ‘Georgetown’ – Cannes
- Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn Films Land ‘God’s Own Country’ For U.S.
- Tony Vinciquerra In Serious Discussions To Replace Michael Lynton At Sony Pictures
- ‘Scream Queens’ Star Keke Palmer Inks With UTA
- Jesse Eisenberg & Alexander Skarsgard Flit To Kim Nguyen’s ‘The Hummingbird Project’ – Cannes
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1
No Comments