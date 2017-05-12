UPDATED: ABC has ordered a fourth season of its praised comedy series Black-ish, from ABC Studios. Stacy Traub, who served as executive producer on ABC/ABC Studios comedy series The Real O’Neals — just canceled by ABC — is coming on board as an executive producer and will have a leadership role alongside Black-ish creator/executive producer/showrunner Kenya Barris. He has been ramping up development under his rich overall deal at ABC Studios, and had three pilots this season, one of which, a Black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi, is eying a series order at Freeform.

Since its second season premiere, the show starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, has received a Best Actress Golden Globe Award for Ross, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Black-ish also has done very well for the studio with off-network cable deals at BET and FX, syndication pact with Tribune and SVOD sale to Hulu.

