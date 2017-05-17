EXCLUSIVE: Billy Crudup has been set to star with Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in the Richard Linklater-directed Where’d You Go, Bernadette. The film is based on the Maria Semple novel and focuses on a woman named Bernadette in Seattle, a mother who has gone missing and left her teen daughter to pick up the pieces. Annapurna, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Ginger Sledge are producing. Linklater wrote the script with Holly Gent Palmo and Vince Palmo. Crudup plays Elgie, while Blanchett plays the title character and Wiig plays Audrey. Crudup is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management. Coming off Spotlight, Jackie and 20th Century Women, Crudup is about to open in the Ridley Scott-directed Alien: Covenant and stars in the upcoming Netflix series Gypsy.