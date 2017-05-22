The Billboard Music Awards aired live across the country, so accurate fast-national ratings won’t be available until later this morning, but in the non-time-zone-adjusted early numbers, the three-hour ceremony logged a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating, down 20% from the comparable preliminary rating last year.

Still, the music special dominated a quiet Sunday night, giving ABC a nightly win and likely putting a dent on a number of season finales, which trended down.

CBS’ Elementary, recently renewed for a midseason run next season, closed its fifth season with a 0.5 in 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers, off a tenth in the demo to match/hit series lows. The network’s Madam Secretary (0.7, 7.5 mil) was steady.

NBC’s Shades of Blue ended its second season with a two-hour finale, which posted a 0.7, 3.8 million and 0.7, 4 million/0.7, down two-tenths to tie series lows. Over at Fox, the season finales of Bob’s Burgers (0.7 in 18-49) and Family Guy (1.0) both were down two-tenths vs. last week; The Simpsons” (0.9) was off by a tenth; canceled Making History (0.6) was flat.