Fox News said today that its besieged co-president Bill Shine is out, calling it a resignation.
Shine becomes the latest to exit as the cable news network is battered by sexual harassment claims against bigwigs. He has been with the network since its inception and was seen as the right-hand-man of ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes.
The news throws into question the future of Sean Hannity at the network, given that he has suggested he’d walk if his former producer did not get company support. Hannity tweeted last week that Shine’s departure would mean the end of Fox News, saying, “I stand with Shine.” Hannity, who now is FNC’s last remaining star of the primetime slate that has dominated the cable news race for more than a decade, has not tweeted any comments today on Shine’s exit.
“Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today,” 21st Century Fox chief Rupert Murdoch said in a memo informing staff who had been mostly clueless this latest exit was coming. “I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody at Fox News. We will all miss him.” Read the full memo below.
The protégé of Ailes had been named in a number of related legal actions and accusations since being tapped in August by Rupert Murdoch to take over with Jack Abernethy, each being named co-president. Among the allegations, Shine has been accused of allowing a culture of sexual harassment and bullying to exist at FNC under Ailes, who was pushed out after Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, after which other women came forward with similar claims.
With Shine out, Suzanne Scott has been named President of Programming, while Jay Wallace becomes President of News, Murdoch said in today’s memo.
Shine’s exit comes on the heels of the ouster of FNC primetime star Bill O’Reilly after a NYT report about the millions Fox News had paid out to women who had made harassment allegations about O’Reilly over more than a decade. That report triggered massive advertiser bailout on FNC’s most popular program, The O’Reilly Report. Tucker Carlson has since taken over the timeslot.
Company statement:
Bill Shine, Co-President of FOX News Channel (FNC) since August 2016, has resigned and will leave the company after helping the transition over the next few weeks, announced Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox. Shine has been with FOX News since its inception over 20 years ago.
In making the announcement, Mr. Murdoch said, “This is a significant day for all at FOX News. Bill has played a huge role in building FOX News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry. His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”
Jack Abernethy remains Co-President of FOX News and CEO of Fox Television Stations.
Suzanne Scott, Executive Vice President becomes President, Programming of FOX News Channel. Scott has been with FOX News since 1996, serving in all production and creative areas.
Jay Wallace, Executive Vice President of News becomes President, News of FOX News Channel. Jay also joined FOX News in 1996.
Mr. Murdoch added, “Suzanne and Jay are recognized industry leaders. They have both played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists. They will lead FOX News to an even more successful future.”
Additional appointments include:
· Brian Jones, Executive Vice President of FOX Business Network becomes President, FOX Business Network reporting to Scott and Wallace.
· Amy Listerman, formerly CFO of Scripps Networks Interactive, takes up her new responsibilities as CFO of FNC today.
· Kevin Lord, Executive Vice President of Human Resources will take on the additional duties as Head of Compliance, reporting to Gerson Zweifach, Chief Corporate Counsel of 21st Century Fox.
Bill is a great executive. I wish him well. Nice man too
A great executive doesn’t let something like this happen on his watch.
Like a broom to footprints the younger Murdochs are undoing virtually their father’s greatest legacy- giving viewers cable news with a different editorial perspective.
Now that Shine is out- most likely Hannity will go out in protest ‘Atlas Shrugged’-style – GOOD FOR HIM!
Honestly if management can get rid of their marquee players so easily in order to become a watered-down CNN they deserve whatever ratings and profit-loss they have undoubtedly got coming to them…
