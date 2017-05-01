Fox News said today that its besieged co-president Bill Shine is out, calling it a resignation.

Shine becomes the latest to exit as the cable news network is battered by sexual harassment claims against bigwigs. He has been with the network since its inception and was seen as the right-hand-man of ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

The news throws into question the future of Sean Hannity at the network, given that he has suggested he’d walk if his former producer did not get company support. Hannity tweeted last week that Shine’s departure would mean the end of Fox News, saying, “I stand with Shine.” Hannity, who now is FNC’s last remaining star of the primetime slate that has dominated the cable news race for more than a decade, has not tweeted any comments today on Shine’s exit.

“Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today,” 21st Century Fox chief Rupert Murdoch said in a memo informing staff who had been mostly clueless this latest exit was coming. “I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody at Fox News. We will all miss him.” Read the full memo below.

The protégé of Ailes had been named in a number of related legal actions and accusations since being tapped in August by Rupert Murdoch to take over with Jack Abernethy, each being named co-president. Among the allegations, Shine has been accused of allowing a culture of sexual harassment and bullying to exist at FNC under Ailes, who was pushed out after Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, after which other women came forward with similar claims.

With Shine out, Suzanne Scott has been named President of Programming, while Jay Wallace becomes President of News, Murdoch said in today’s memo.

Shine’s exit comes on the heels of the ouster of FNC primetime star Bill O’Reilly after a NYT report about the millions Fox News had paid out to women who had made harassment allegations about O’Reilly over more than a decade. That report triggered massive advertiser bailout on FNC’s most popular program, The O’Reilly Report. Tucker Carlson has since taken over the timeslot.

