A week before jury selection is set to start for Bill Cosby’s criminal trial for the alleged 2004 rape of then Temple University employee Andrea Constand, the disgraced comedian has taken to the airwaves to tell his side of the story – sort of.

“The piling on, so to speak is a way, and certainly an impressive, impressive way to get public opinion to come to the other side,” Cosby tells Michael Smerconish on his Sirius radio show of the nearly 60 women who have claimed that he assaulted or drugged them over the decades for unwanted sex. The statement comes from excepts that the satellite station released ahead of a full 30-minute interview to air tomorrow between Cosby and the radio and weekend CNN host. With Cosby on the phone to Smerconish, the interview was conducted earlier today.

Following a statement to iHeartradio’s The Breakfast Club show on Monday morning by daughter Ensa Cosby that “racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Cosby addressed the issue with Smerconish – kind of. “Could be,” Cosby said when asked if he agreed with his daughter’s belief. “Could be …there are so many tentacles. So many different – ‘nefarious’ is a great word. And I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

In a move almost as rare as the interview itself, Cosby also took to social media Monday to promote his daughters Ensa and Erinn coming to his defense, as well as play the family man angle he was once so well known for:

I love you Camille, Erika, Erinn, Ensa & Evin – keep fighting in Spirit Ennis — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) May 15, 2017

After statements by one of his other daughters and an email interview with Black Press USA last month, this latest public move by Cosby also comes just over two weeks before the only criminal case against him goes to trial in Norristown, PA. If found guilty, the 79-year old actor could be behind bars for up to a decade. Choosing venues where he can control to varying degrees the questions and the probing, a source close to the situation tells me that Cosby plans several more such media appearances in the next few weeks. Family members and surrogates are also expected to step forward for the actor, who will be in court daily once the June 5 set trial starts.

Teasing that Cosby will reveal if he will take the stand or not in his trial in the full interview to be aired on Tuesday (Wanna bet the answer is Yes?), Smerconish explained in a video on his Facebook page Monday how the conversation came together. “I knew that there would be limitations on that which he would be able and willing to say pertaining to the upcoming trial,” the host said after being approached by a Cosby rep with statements from the family and asking for an interview with the actor directly. “But I must say, I’m surprised by how much he did address,” Smerconish added.

In the most recent developments in the criminal case, where Cosby is charged with three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault against Constand, Judge Steven O’Neill late last month made clear what is allowed to be a part of the case and what is not in what is likely his final pre-trial ruling. Both the defense and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office got a portion of what they wanted.

Parts of the once assumed sealed 2005 deposition by Cosby in the civil case Constand brought against the actor will be heard by the jury. Made public in 2015 and starting a flood of civil cases across the county, the sworn testimony showed Cosby admitting he had used Quaaludes to have sex with women in the 1970s. That will be allowed but other parts of the depo plus the settled civil case itself will not be heard by the jury nor will a parts of a 1991 book by Cosby in which he discussed supposed aphrodisiac Spanish Fly with Larry King.

Despite dozens and dozens of women coming forth in the past two years with stories of being assaulted by The Cosby Show creator, the Pennsylvania case is the only criminal one against Cosby. The actor was charged by the newly elected D.A. in the closing days of 2015, just before Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations on sex crimes in his case expired. He was arraigned December 30 and released on $1 million bail without entering a plea. In subsequent months, Cosby and various lawyers have attempted numerous methods and jurisdictions to get the matter dismissed – unsuccessfully so far.