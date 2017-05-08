Former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson are teaming up to pen thriller novel The President Is Missing. The book, to be co-published by Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group and the Hachette Book Group, is scheduled to be released in June 2018, according to The Associated Press and Publishers Weekly. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The novel will be “informed by insider details that only a President can know,” the publishers said in a statement provided to Publishers Weekly and AP. Clinton said: “Working on a book about a sitting President—drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works—has been a lot of fun.”

“Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his first-hand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel,” Patterson said in the statement.

The President is Missing will be Clinton’s first work of fiction. His other books are the bestselling My Life, Giving and Back to Work, all published by Knopf. Patterson has a team at HBG’s Little, Brown and Company that works on his adult titles, as well as his children’s books. Editing on The President is Missing will be handled by Knopf chairman Sonny Mehta and HBG CEO Michael Pietsch.